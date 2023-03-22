Home Health Medical devices, extension of the validity of certificates
Health

Medical devices, extension of the validity of certificates

by admin
Medical devices, extension of the validity of certificates

Regulation (EU) 2023/607 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 March 2023 has been published in the European Journal che amends the regulations (EU) 2017/745 and (EU) 2017/746 regarding the transitional provisions for certain medical devices and in vitro diagnostic medical devices.

The Regulation, which enters into force on 21 March 2023, aims to avoid, in the transition phase of medical devices to the new regulatory regime, the failure patient access to a wide range of devices and at the same time to stimulate manufacturers to make every effort to speed up the certification process pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/745 for devices already CE marked on the basis of the previous directives.

In particular, the amendment provides for the extension of the validity of the certificates issued pursuant to the directives, provided that certain conditions are met, mainly including the commitment to follow the certification process based on Regulation (EU) 2017/ 745.

Consultation

See also  what it is, symptoms, triggers, cures

You may also like

Minipill also leads to a slightly higher risk...

Franco Rotelli. Di Silva Bon – Mental Health...

Candida auris, alarm in the US for the...

Why we find it difficult to say no...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

H5N1 bird flu kills 3,500 sea lions in...

BREAST CANCER, RADIOTHERAPY CAN BE AVOID Tumours

Who is Naturecan, the company that offers safe,...

WHO, 1.6 million people died of TB in...

Schillaci, fiscal measures in favor of healthcare for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy