The lawn covers the mistakes of doctors. If the victims survive, it is difficult to tell whether it is a mistake or an unavoidable complication. Information on malpractice is therefore always extremely imprecise. “Our data is by no means representative,” said Stefan Gronemeyer, Chairman of the Medical Service Bund (MDB), when he presented the figures for suspected treatment errors for 2022. The MDB prepared 13,059 expert reports on this last year.

