Medicinal Plants and Diabetes

Diabetes requires traditional pharmacological treatment, but alongside this therapy the use of medicinal plants active on glucose metabolism can be useful: in fact, in cases of mild hyperglycemia, a correct diet – associated with a correct lifestyle, and the use of appropriate herbal teas – may be enough, while in more serious cases (when diabetes is full-blown) synthetic drugs – which are indispensable – can be combined with some types of anti-diabetic herbal teas, always taking care not to incur unwanted or in unwanted interactions.

Below are a summary of some plants that are often used in the treatment of diabetes, such as tinctures, herbal teas or capsule components.

Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus leaves (Eucaliptus globulus): eucalyptus seems to act as a hypoglycemic due to the presence, among its chemical components, of polyphenols with an antioxidant effect, and of tannins capable of preventing the digestion of starch substances and reducing glycogenolysis in the tissues.

Myrtle

Myrtle (Myrtle common): myrtle acts as an alpha-glucosidase inhibitor; it therefore inhibits the action of the intestinal enzyme which – transforming sugars from complex to simple – allows the intestinal absorption of glucose.

Elder

Elderberry (Sambucus nigra): elderberry is used for its inflorescences which, containing terpenoids and phytosterols (beta-sitosterol), appear to have an insulin-stimulating action.

Galician

Galega officinalis: galega is a plant known mainly for its galactogenic, but also hypoglycemic, activity; the latter would derive from the enhancement of the effects of insulin, the reduction of hepatic glucose synthesis and the strengthening of peripheral glucose uptake by the muscle. The seeds of the galega are used as a therapeutic drug, which contain the active ingredient galegina, a guanidine derivative with true hypoglycemic activity; galegine, a hypoglycaemic alkaloid, has the same activities as synthetic biguanides and presents the same side effects but greater tolerability: it acts at the level of the alpha cells of the pancreas, inhibiting the production of glucagon and increasing the sensitivity of peripheral tissues to insulin. It should be underlined that galega must be used under strict medical supervision and that in its fresh state it can be toxic.

Stupid

Opuntia (Opuntia streptacantha): opuntia is a succulent plant native to Mexico; it is commonly found in the United States and is used in phytotherapy for its cladodes, which in their spongy tissues contain lipids, proteins, but above all high molecular weight polysaccharides (pectins, cellulose, xylose and galacturonic acid). It is precisely the polysaccharide fraction, opuntia mannano, which are ascribed to the therapeutic properties that can be exploited in diabetic pathology: in fact the polysaccharides adsorb nutrients, sugars and cholesterol in the intestinal lumen; by doing so they block its absorption.

Gimnema

Gimnema (Gymnema silvestre): climbing plant native to India and Africa; the therapeutic drug is given by its leaves, which contain gymnemic acids (glycosidic acids), amino acids, choline, betaine, adenine and trimethylamine oxide. The hypoglycemic action is attributable to gymnemic acids, which reduce the intestinal absorption of glucose and stimulate the activity of pancreatic beta cells in the production of insulin.

Ginseng americano

American Ginseng (Panax quinquefolius): be careful not to confuse it with Korean Ginseng, although both types contain ginsenosides and are used in phytotherapy for their roots, or rhizomes. American ginseng, due to the presence of polysaccharides and ginsenosides, reduces the absorption of carbohydrates, promotes the release of insulin and increases tissue glucose uptake (one hypothesis seems to be that of an increase in the number of insulin receptors) .

