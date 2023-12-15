Home » Medicine, Solidarity, and Celebration at Cee La Voz de Galicia
Health

Medicine, Solidarity, and Celebration at Cee La Voz de Galicia

by admin
Medicine, Solidarity, and Celebration at Cee La Voz de Galicia

The town of Cee will be hosting two important events on Saturday that showcase the intertwining of medicine and solidarity. The first event, set to take place at the Casa da Cultura at 12:00, will be the presentation of the book “Doctors and rural medicine on the Costa da Morte: the figure of Dr. Manuel Pérez Maroño” by Braulio Pérez Astray. The event will be attended by councilor Luisa Rodríguez and Rafael Mouzo, former mayor of Corcubión. Following this, the Casa da Cultura will also host a Solidarity Gala against Cancer at 7:00 p.m., organized by the local council. Tickets for the gala are priced at 6 euros, and the proceeds will go towards prevention and research efforts. Performances by Arte e Movemento, the charanga Os Nosos, Fernando Fraga, Mestura Fol, Terra de Sena, and Xaviñanas de Corcubión are lined up for the event. This Gala aims to raise funds for a noble cause, and its importance cannot be overstated.

See also  Tooth pain and blood to the gums: the link with heart attack

You may also like

PreveChristmas 2024: Wishing You a Merry Christmas and...

Community Homes and Community Hospitals – Architectural design

symptoms and differences between Pirola, Eris and JN.1

Federal Institute for Public Health: When heart attacks...

Rocío Julia Sanchís, The New Dean of the...

Dairy Latini – Gorgonzola DOP

«The hospital, a place of care for the...

Solid day cream with UV protection from Foamie...

Gifts to Enhance Self-Care: The Best Tech Ideas...

Influenza, monitoring of the progress of severe and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy