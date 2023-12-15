Medicine, Solidarity, and Celebration at Cee La Voz de Galicia

The town of Cee will be hosting two important events on Saturday that showcase the intertwining of medicine and solidarity. The first event, set to take place at the Casa da Cultura at 12:00, will be the presentation of the book “Doctors and rural medicine on the Costa da Morte: the figure of Dr. Manuel Pérez Maroño” by Braulio Pérez Astray. The event will be attended by councilor Luisa Rodríguez and Rafael Mouzo, former mayor of Corcubión. Following this, the Casa da Cultura will also host a Solidarity Gala against Cancer at 7:00 p.m., organized by the local council. Tickets for the gala are priced at 6 euros, and the proceeds will go towards prevention and research efforts. Performances by Arte e Movemento, the charanga Os Nosos, Fernando Fraga, Mestura Fol, Terra de Sena, and Xaviñanas de Corcubión are lined up for the event. This Gala aims to raise funds for a noble cause, and its importance cannot be overstated.

