probable lineups for the 2023 Club World Cup match

Mexican soccer team León and coach Nicolás Larcamón are gearing up for their debut in the Club World Cup, with no losses in their lineup as they face Urawa Red Diamonds on Friday. The winner of this matchup will go on to face none other than Manchester City.

Larcamon plans to use the Uruguayan forwards Nicolas Lopez and Federico Viñas for the team’s first presentation in the tournament, which is taking place in Saudi Arabia. Ecuadorian Angel Mena, who will also play in his first Club World Cup, expressed that there was a lot of demanding work behind the team’s participation in the tournament.

Urawa Red Diamonds, on the other hand, is set to play in the Club World Cup after a six-year absence from the competition. The Japanese team last participated in the tournament in 2017 and will be looking to make a strong return.

León’s lineup is expected to include Rodolfo Cota, William Tesillo, Ivan Moreno, Adonis Frias, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez, Angel Husband, Borja Sanchez Laborde, Lucas Rosemary, Nicholas Lopez, and Federico Viñas. Urawa Red Diamonds’ lineup will feature Shusaku Nishikawa, Hiroki Sakai, Alexander Scholz, Marius Hoibraten, Takuya Ogiwara, Tomoaki Okubo, Takuya Iwanami, Ken Iwao, Atsuki Ito, Takahiro Sekine, and Shinzo Koroki y José Kanté Martínez.

The stage is set for an exciting and competitive debut for both teams as they aim to move forward in the tournament.

