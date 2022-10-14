TEST MEDICINE 2022

Medicine test 2022: the second scrolling of the ranking on Universitaly is online –

Source: getty-images





The second scrolling of the ranking is online Universitalythe aspiring freshmen can check the updating of the ranking of the medical test 2022 in the area reserved for each student.

Join the Test Medicine Facebook group to compare yourself with your future colleagues, ask for advice on the ranking and locations, and stay up to date on all the news on the limited number.

SECOND SLIDING MEDICINE TEST RANKING 2022



As for the first scrolling, reserved candidates who intend to remain in the ranking and therefore wait for the other scrollings must enter their own reserved area on the Universitaly and give the confirmation of interest by 12.00 on the fifth working day following the publication of the ranking or scrolling. The second scroll will be released on October 21st.

MINIMUM SCORE TO ENTER



The minimum score updated to the second scrolling is equal to 33, position 13,982 in Messina MedBioTec. The ranking of Medicina Milano Bicocca is closed.