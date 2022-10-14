Home Health Medicine test 2022: analysis according to scrolling of the ranking
The second scrolling of the ranking is online Universitalythe aspiring freshmen can check the updating of the ranking of the medical test 2022 in the area reserved for each student.

SECOND SLIDING MEDICINE TEST RANKING 2022

As for the first scrolling, reserved candidates who intend to remain in the ranking and therefore wait for the other scrollings must enter their own reserved area on the Universitaly and give the confirmation of interest by 12.00 on the fifth working day following the publication of the ranking or scrolling. The second scroll will be released on October 21st.

MINIMUM SCORE TO ENTER

The minimum score updated to the second scrolling is equal to 33, position 13,982 in Messina MedBioTec. The ranking of Medicina Milano Bicocca is closed.

