TEST MEDICINE 2022

Medicine test 2022: at what time do the anonymous scores come out –

The students who participated in the medical test 2022 they will be able to find out their score on September 14 by logging into the reserved area on Universitaly.

The results will be disclosed according to the label code: students who remember the alphanumeric code of the pair of labels applied on the day of the test on the answer sheet and on the personal data sheet, can trace their score.

MEDICINE TEST 2022: WHEN DO THE ANONYMOUS SCORES COME OUT



At what time will the anonymous results be published on Universitaly? Approximately within the early hours of the morning: in 2021 they were released by 11 am, while in 2020 they were loaded as early as 9 am. However, it remains to be seen if and how many errors there are in the test, considering that many students have some doubts about the question 53 of the test.

Once published i anonymous scores of the medicine test 2022the experts will be able to rearrange the anonymous ranking and make more precise forecasts on the minimum score to enter. To know for sure the minimum score to enter it will still be necessary to wait for the national ranking by name which will be published on 29 September.

