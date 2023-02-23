news-txt”>

“Ensure that Europe has the supply of affordable medicines to meet its needs and support the pharmaceutical industry to remain an innovator and a world leader.” This, according to a spokesman for the European Commission, is the objective of the review of pharmaceutical legislation that Brussels is working on and which could also reduce the duration of patents. The EU Commission currently expects to present the package with the new proposals on 29 March.

The European Commission is preparing a series of regulatory proposals for the pharmaceutical sector which should introduce important innovations such as the reduction of the duration of patents, with a lowering effect on the prices of medicines, and the introduction of the electronic information leaflet. Very delicate and controversial issues on which there is already a clash between consumer and business organizations that have begun to discuss the regulatory package.

The legislation that will be proposed by the end of March has the aim, on the one hand, of relaunching the competitiveness of the EU pharmaceutical sector and on the other, of facilitating access to medicines by patients. A European Commission spokesman explains to ANSA, the medicines package also includes “a review of the legislation on medicines for children and rare diseases and a proposal for a Council recommendation on antibiotic resistance”. But the highlight will be the framework law on medicines, which has been waiting for an update for 20 years. “We will improve security of supply, we will adapt legislation to new scientific and technological developments, we will reduce bureaucracy”, assures the spokesman.