Home Health Meeting of health ministers as part of the G20 presidency
Health

Meeting of health ministers as part of the G20 presidency

by admin

Germany is committed to further strengthening the WHO. Because the WHO has a key role when it comes to overcoming global health crises. The crisis fund set up in 2015 (CFE, Contingency Fund for Emergencies) also serves this purpose. Germany, as the largest contributor, supports it with 13 million dollars. In addition, for the first time in 2017 there will be a separate contribution from the budget of the Federal Ministry of Health amounting to 35 million euros as a voluntary additional contribution to the WHO. In addition, the BMG provides support as part of the Global Health Program with experts in crisis situations on site and provides assistance in preventing outbreaks of disease.

Another topic at the G20 Health Ministers’ Conference was combating antibiotic resistance. Antibiotic resistance is one of the greatest threats to global health. They affect industrialized and developing countries alike. One of the most important measures are national action plans to combat antibiotic resistance, as also called for in the WHO Global Action Plan to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance. With the German Antibiotic Resistance Strategy (DART), Germany is playing a pioneering role and presented an interim report on the status of German efforts at the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting.

Since December 1, 2016, Germany has held the one-year presidency of the “G20”, the association of the 20 leading industrialized and emerging countries.

See also  Paolo Fox's horoscope for today, Friday 24 March 2023- breaking latest news

You may also like

Recipe “Tagliatelle with Salsiccia, Pumpkin and Parmesan” |...

Study, salt hurts even when it doesn’t raise...

Magnesium, that’s why it’s so important for the...

Oncoclínicas Group ends 2022 with record net sales...

Fdi’s absurd bill: ‘fines of up to 100...

The truth about eggs: how many eggs are...

New organ discovered in the human throat »...

Goodbye back pain, try this exercise: it changes...

Covid: Min.Salute, in 7 days -1.7% cases and...

Knee pain when climbing stairs, bending etc.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy