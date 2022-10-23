Meghan Markle is a true icon even when it comes to sports. Here’s what she likes best to practice: within everyone’s reach!

Harry’s partner always finds a way to make people talk about herself: scandals at court, renunciation of important privileges, poison declarations and much more. Today, for example, after having talked about his flexitarian diet, based mainly on plants, we have chosen to comment on his favorite sport which is really one of the most loved in Italy and in the world: this is what discipline we are talking about.

Meghan Markle is one of the most influential British women at the moment. Since Queen Elizabeth passed away, she and Kate Middleton have been competing for the title of the most talked about lady. Of course, there is also Camilla, but from the top of her rank of Queen Consort she is currently at a higher level to compete with the two ‘daughters-in-law’. Even from the point of view of physical form, the companions of Harry and William play their cards well, both being almost perfect. If for Catherine – this is her name in her registry office – we talked about a varied training, in Meghan’s case the preferred discipline is one and only one. Let’s find out which one.

Meghan Markle: “Here’s what I do for my health, my mood and my physical shape”

Training is essential not only to show off a sculpted physique but also and above all to stay healthy, be able to climb stairs or take a walk without breathlessness or, simply, let off steam after a stressful day. So does Meghan, who said she loves experimenting in her training. She doesn’t mind running with friends or her dogs, for example.

Even yoga and meditation are considered by the English royal to be excellent allies for a healthy body, yet his ‘favorite’ discipline is undoubtedly pilates. In a recent interview, she herself stated that there would be nothing better for one’s physical well-being than this type of sport.

In fact, the benefits of pilates are innumerable: it really makes you aware of all the muscles of your body – especially the abdominal ones that we often forget, improves the possibility of movement of the spine and pelvis, prevents many back pains by improving the posture. In short, it is a sport that also makes you more beautiful not so much for the work on the muscles as because it opens the so-called ‘solar plexus’ to the world.

