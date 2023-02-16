Canceled “for health reasons” all the next institutional commitments of Giorgia Meloni scheduled for the week. The prime minister on Saturday will not be at the 59th security conference which opens on Friday and will continue until next Sunday. On February 13th she had canceled the commitments on the agenda due to a state of flu. Today, in a note, Palazzo Chigi let it be known that all the meetings and commitments of the prime minister have been canceled “due to the persistence of flu symptoms”.

In fact, today he does not participate in the presence of the Council of Ministers but presides over the meeting from home by video link, as government sources say.

The agenda of the prime minister, who had returned to Palazzo Chigi yesterday after an absence of two days due to health reasons, has undergone upheavals in the last few hours: tomorrow, in fact, she will no longer see the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, which was supposed to meet at 11.30 in the seat of government. On Saturday, as was said, he will not be in the Bavarian capital where, among others, the president of the European Commission will be there Ursula von der Leyenthe French president Emmanuel Macronthe vice president of the United States Kamala Harristhe Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak.

Among the upcoming international commitments yet to be officially confirmed there is also the announced trip to India in the coming weeks. On the other hand, the mission to Kiev set before the anniversary of the Russian invasion, i.e. February 24, remains on the agenda.