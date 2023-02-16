Meta announced that it will withdraw purchases in Instagram live videos on March 16, a measure that it adopts to focus on those functions and features that offer value to users. Live video purchases allow users to purchase what they are currently watching, from the products that content creators and brands tag in their broadcasts.

However, this way of promoting products will disappear from the Meta platform, in line with the disappearance last year of live purchases that also included the Facebook social network.

For this occasion, the technology company notified its decision on the United States page dedicated to the function, where it indicates that it will no longer be possible to tag products to broadcasts as of March 16. “This change will help us focus on the products and features that provide the greatest value to our users,” said the company, which nonetheless maintains other shopping features, such as stores.