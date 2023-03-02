news-txt”>

In 2022, the Menarini group achieved a turnover of 4.154 billion euros, with a growth of 6% compared to 2021, and an Ebitda of approximately 400 million. This is what the top management of the pharmaceutical group communicated today in Florence during a press event.

22% of the group’s consolidated turnover is achieved in Italy and 78% internationally: 94% comes from the pharmaceutical sector, and 5% from diagnostics.

Menarini’s 2022 results make it the 17th player in the European sector ranking, and the 32nd worldwide. The group employs a total of 17,800, of which 49.5% are women: 762 million packs produced, of which 553 produced internally, exceeding 1 billion blisters.