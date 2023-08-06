Menina Project: Investigating Mental Health and Well-being of Pregnant Women

Title: Menina Project Seeks to Improve Mental Health and Well-being of Pregnant Women

Subtitle: Fisabio Foundation to lead groundbreaking research on mental health during pregnancy

Valencia, Aug 6 (EFE) – The Fisabio Foundation is spearheading the Menina project (MENtal Health and wellbeing Improvement during pregnancy) aimed at generating new knowledge about the mental health and well-being of women during pregnancy. This project will involve pregnant women in the investigation, enabling a deeper understanding of their unmet needs, concerns, and feelings during this crucial period, as reported by the Generalitat.

Studies from the World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that 25% of pregnant women experience significant psychological discomfort, and one in five will suffer from mood or anxiety disorders during pregnancy and postpartum, according to Paula Pastor, the R&D Manager at Fisabio.

Recognizing the importance of psychosocial well-being and the prevention of mental disorders in expecting mothers, the Menina project aims to promote mental health during pregnancy. As part of the qualitative research, twelve pregnant women between weeks 12 and 20 of gestation will participate as “citizen scientists” through interviews. They will also be involved in the sharing of results during the analysis phase.

The project will be conducted in collaboration with the heads of the Mental Health Service and the Gynecology and Obstetrics Service of the General University Hospital of Elda, doctors Olga Brotons and María José García, respectively. The project, commenced on June 15, will continue until December 15, with coordination falling to the Fisabio management team consisting of Patricia Martínez, Paula Pastor, and Silvia Fajardo.

Patricia Martínez, the R&D project manager, emphasized the aim of developing new solutions to improve the mental health and well-being of pregnant women and creating greater awareness and involvement of health personnel and families in the process.

The Menina project has received recognition and support from the European initiative “Impetus for Citizen Science” and has been selected to join its “Accelerator Programme.” The project, funded by the Horizon Europe program, has been included within the Citizen Science strategy of the Fisabio Foundation, encouraging active citizen participation in scientific research and co-creation processes.

Out of 215 proposals, the Menina project was one of 34 selected from across Europe. With a funding of 20,000 euros, the Menina project will be carried out over the next six months. As part of the Impetus acceleration program, the project will also receive mentoring and training in citizen and participatory science.

The Menina project aims to incorporate different population samples and case studies, with the team aiming to implement successful solutions into clinical practice throughout the healthcare field. Additionally, the project intends to establish a methodology that promotes and expands citizen science processes as a transversal strategy in research.

The Menina project signifies a significant step forward in addressing the mental health challenges faced by pregnant women, providing a platform for their voices to be heard and bringing about positive change in clinical practices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

