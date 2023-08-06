How to clean our energy and that of the house?

Clearing our energy can refer to different practices to eliminate or release the tensions, negativities or blocks that we accumulate in our being over time.

Common ways to clear energy:

Meditation

Meditation is a great way to calm your mind and release accumulated stress.

By taking time to meditate regularly, you can clear your mind and renew your energy.

conscious breathing

Mindful breathing involves paying attention to your breath and taking slow, deep breaths.

This can help release tension and maintain a more balanced flow of energy.

Display

Imagine a bright or white light that surrounds you and cleanses all negative energies.

You can visualize how that purifying light enters your body and expels any unwanted energy.

salt bath

Taking a bath with sea salt or epsom salt can be a physical way to release negative energy.

Salt is believed to help purify and clear the energy field.

nature walks

Spending time in nature can be very healthy and help connect you with more positive and balanced energies.

smoke cleaning

Some people use herbs such as palo santo, sage or incense to purify the environment and release negative energies.

Reiki or energy healing

These practices are based on channeling healing energy to remove blockages and restore balance to the body and mind.

Let go of negative thoughts and emotions

Learn to recognize and release negative thoughts and emotions that can affect your energy.

The practice of gratitude and forgiveness can also be helpful in this process.

Clean and organize your space

Keeping your environment tidy and clean can help maintain a clearer and more positive energy in your home.

It is essential to remember that everyone is different and what works for one person may not work for another.

Find the practices that best suit you and your style of life.

The key is to be consistent with your routines and keep an open and receptive mindset towards the process of clearing your energy.

And what about the house?

To clear the energy in your home and maintain a more positive and harmonious environment, you can try the following techniques:

physical cleaning

Start by cleaning your house thoroughly. Eliminate clutter and make sure to keep it clean and organized.

A tidy house can help improve the flow of energy.

Ventilation

Open the windows to let in fresh air and renew stagnant energy.

smoke cleaning

Use herbs like palo santo, sage, or incense to cleanse the energy in your home. Light the smoke and walk through each room, visualizing the negative energy dissipating.

healing sounds

Play soothing music or natural sounds, such as Tibetan bells, quartz singing bowls, or Gregorian chants, to cleanse and balance energy.

crystals and stones

Place crystals and stones such as quartz, amethyst, or tourmaline in different areas of your home to absorb negative energy and maintain a more harmonious environment.

Water and salt

Place a container with water and salt in different corners of your house to absorb and clean negative energy.

Plants

Plants can help purify the air and raise the energy in your home. Choose plants that are easy to care for and adapt to the indoor environment.

intention and affirmations

Conscious and verbalize your intention to clean and renew the energy of your home. You can recite positive affirmations while you cleanse.

Furniture rearrangement

Sometimes changing the arrangement of furniture can change the energy of a room and make it feel fresher and more revitalized.

Reiki or energy healing

If you feel qualified or have a qualified practitioner in your area, consider having a reiki or energy healing session in your home to release blockages and balance energy.

Remember that energy cleansing in a home is an ongoing process.

You can do these periodic practices or when you feel that the energy needs to be renewed.

The goal is to create a positive and welcoming environment that helps you feel at peace and balance in your own home.

