Menopause, 5 tips to not gain weight

One of the most common problems during the menopause it’s the weight gain that tends to compromise the waistline and make many women feel fuller than normal.

At this particular stage of a woman’s existence, the metabolism inevitably changes tending to slow down. All the calories acquired through food in this phase are used to carry out the basic functions. Anything that is not adequately assimilated by the body inevitably turns into adipose fat which accumulates mostly around the abdomen and waistline.

At this stage also change thehormonal activity especially that of the thyroid, linked to the decrease in estrogen and progesterone. As a consequence of these hormonal fluctuations, hot flashes, excessive sweating, mood swings, anxiety, decreased sexual desire occur.

Losing weight in menopause and therefore maintaining a state of well-being and health is possible. It’s not just a matter of setting a certain diet. It is also necessary to act and intervene on one’s lifestyle and mental status which inevitably influences the achievement of any type of goal in menopause and beyond.

Here are five valuable and easy-to-implement tips to avoid gaining weight during this phase.

Perform regular physical activity

Il movement is one active lifestyle they are precious for keeping the metabolism active. All it takes is dedicating yourself to a daily walk of about 20 minutes to bring benefits not only to your body, especially to your bones and muscles, but also to your mood thanks to the increase in endorphins and the release of dopamine.

Fpay attention to the amount of calories

With metabolic changes, fewer calories need to be consumed through meals throughout the day. In this phase you need to pay more attention to what you eat and how much you eat. A balanced diet should include the right amount of carbohydrates and proteins. As far as carbohydrates are concerned, cereals, pasta, rice and bread are to be preferred. The latter must be wholemeal and therefore a beneficial source of fibre. Green light to foods rich in antioxidants contained in fruit and vegetables. As a snack, the ideal is the consumption of dried fruit such as hazelnuts, almonds and walnuts which provide the body with precious mineral salts and vitamins. Avoid foods that are too fatty and sugary. It is also necessary to limit the consumption of salt and avoid drinking alcohol and smoking.

NDon’t forget about hydration

The supply of mineral salts such as magnesium and calcium plays a fundamental role. L’water it allows you to fill it up as well as hydrate and counteract water retention. Drinking regularly during the day helps you feel less hungry.

APay attention to the distribution of meals

A menopausal woman should consume five meals a day, including three mains and two snacks. The latter are used to not get too hungry for lunch or dinner. Never skip meals and make the mistake of fasting too many hours. In this case, in addition to not providing the right nutrients you need during the day, you risk further slowing down your metabolism.

Dsleep well

Il sleep in addition to restoring ourselves to the fullest and allowing us to face the day in the best possible way, it counteracts the stress that often leads us to eat more and to choose more fatty and sweet foods that are not good for our waistline.

