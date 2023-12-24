Menopause, 5 useful tips for losing weight: the specialist reveals the strategy to follow

**Losing Weight During Menopause: Expert Tips**

As women age, it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain a healthy weight and take care of our physical shape. This is particularly true during menopause, a phase of life that can bring about significant changes in our bodies. To help women navigate this transition and effectively manage their weight, an expert has shared five tips that can prove to be highly effective.

The specialist emphasizes the importance of controlling the glycemic impact of meals by reducing sugar intake. This can help regulate blood sugar levels and prevent unnecessary weight gain. Additionally, increasing physical activity is crucial during menopause, as it not only helps in burning calories but also contributes to overall mental and physical well-being.

Furthermore, the expert recommends reducing fat intake and prioritizing the consumption of vegetables and legumes to promote a greater sense of satiety with fewer calories. These tips are aimed at creating sustainable and healthy eating habits, rather than relying on restrictive diets that may not be effective in the long run.

Menopause can be a challenging phase for women, both physically and emotionally, but by following these simple yet effective recommendations, it is possible to maintain a healthy weight and improve overall well-being. It’s important to approach weight management during menopause with a focus on long-term health and wellness, rather than quick fixes or drastic measures. By incorporating these expert tips into their lifestyle, women can navigate the changes that come with menopause and maintain their physical shape with confidence.