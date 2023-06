In the end, the fears that drive many women, especially Italians, to give up hormone replacement therapy may not be so far-fetched. While this treatment is effective in relieving common menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes and night sweats, there may be a negative effect on brain health. A hypothesis that already frightens many Italian women so much that only 5% of those in menopause resort to hormone replacement therapy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook