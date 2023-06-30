Home » IBM, Enrico Cereda’s farewell after 27 years: “I have new digital projects”
IBM, Enrico Cereda's farewell after 27 years: "I have new digital projects"

IBM, Enrico Cereda’s farewell after 27 years: “I have new digital projects”

Enrico Cereda says goodbye to Ibm and turns to digital

After 27 years Enrico Cereda leaves IBM where he held leading international roles, including that of CEO of IBM Italy from 2016 to 2021 e you president of the Italian branch until June 2023.

The former ceo Cereda, convinced supporter of the importance of the union of human capital and new technologieshas decided to make his professional experience available from now on to help new initiatives in the digital area.

Ibm, 27 years in the Big Blue for the former CEO: “It’s time for a change”

I knew this day would come, sooner or later. I’ve always been aware of that. And, several times, reflecting on it, I asked myself how to address it, with what words. To tell about me and the twenty-seven years I spent at IBM. From a rich, compelling, one-of-a-kind chapter of my life which today closes by projecting itself into the future”, he underlines Henry Cereda farewell of his experience in the American Corporation.

“Gratitude and gratitude, above all – continues the manager – The challenge now is to make use of the wealth of experience gained with passion and energy. In the belief that a fair and sustainable progress cannot ignore the encounter between human capital and technology. My commitment goes in this direction”

See also  A shares and Hong Kong stocks rose collectively. Onshore and offshore RMB exchange rates against the US dollar also rose sharply on Friday_Sector_Index_Net Inflow

