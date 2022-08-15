Symptoms of mental fatigue are easily identifiable. Researchers have discovered something surprising about how this brain-heavy condition arises.

Mental fatigue, where does it come from? There are many reasons that can contribute to burdening our brain. These often include poor rest and excess tension that we are unable to manage, perhaps dictated by concerns about our work or our private life.

However, there is a specific research conducted in France that has highlighted another reason that can contribute to increasing the mental fatigue of individuals. As highlighted by the University of the Salpêtrière in Paris, one of the most prestigious in the Alps, also intense brain activity makes us feel mental fatigue.

In a nutshell, thinking too much would be harmful. And it would be especially affected the area of ​​the prefrontal cortex, which would end up undergoing a kind of overload. It also follows that, under conditions of intense brain effort, we should never make important decisions.

Mental fatigue, symptoms and what to do to make it go away

These conclusions are the fruit of some direct observations that the French academics have conducted through a special magnetic resonanceto examine the parts of the brain that were activated in some individuals in the context of very specific situations.

Direct observation during a whole day’s work led to the emergence of a very specific survey: those who had engaged their minds in specific activities were more tired. Among these were also athleteswhich also incur a considerable expenditure in terms of concentration in order to achieve a goal.

Mentally tired people had a higher amount of glutamate in their prefrontal cortex. And they attributed the excess accumulation of that molecule to the basis of emotional stress situations.

How can this be remedied? With rest and with a healthy prolonged sleep, which lasts at least 8 hours during the night, as it should always be. Living with excess stress can have harmful consequences for your health in the short term. Just think of the efforts that translate into the body, and in particular the heart. So all that remains is to sleep on it.