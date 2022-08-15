To welcome the wave of computer purchases at the beginning of the school year, ASUS offers an educational discount plan for laptops. Before the end of September 2022, students or faculty members above high school can apply for a discount code online to purchase Intel Evo certified OLED laptops (UX3402 / S3402 / S3502 / S5402) at designated channels / UP6502), enjoy exclusive benefits, and easily start a thin and efficient notebook.

During the event, buy ASUS / ROG designated laptops, desktops, AiOs (except mini desktops) in all channels, log in to get 5TB/ 2TB mobile hard drives, PC Game Pass 3-month serial number + XBOX wireless controller, 1,000 yuan electronic gift certificate Wait for the gift, and then go for the GoPro HERO 10 Black travel photography group (valued at 21,420 yuan) and luxury camping one park and two meals (valued at 6,500 yuan, two people walking together, a total of 5 groups); buy ASUS Vivobook series designated OLED laptops, plus the “JPTIP” Japanese Cloud Course” (valued at 5,000 RMB).

ASUS x Intel Evo Educational laptop recommendation

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED （UX3402）

The lightweight and efficient Zenbook 14 OLED is 16.9 mm thin and 1.39 kg lighter, Intel Evo certified and powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics chip, 16 GB memory and 512 GB PCIe SSD for outstanding performance. 14-inch 16:10 2.8K OLED HDR narrow border screen, up to 600 nits screen brightness, theater-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and PANTONE professional verification, restore true colors, and reduce blue light by 70%, protect the health of eyes. 75 Wh large-capacity battery with 18 hours of long-lasting battery life. Combined with the power button with fingerprint recognition, the new ASUS ErgoSense keyboard and the ASUS NumberPad 2.0 virtual digital touchpad, it is comfortable and convenient to use, with a calm gentleman blue and elegant celadon green two-color options. Suggested selling price: From 39,900 yuan.

ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED （S3502）

ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (S3502) for fashionistas, Intel Evo certified and up to 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor, 16 GB RAM and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics chip, with ASUS IceCool cooling technology , 512 GB storage, and blazing-fast WiFi 6E connectivity to tackle tough tasks with ease. The 15.6-inch OLED screen is vivid and brings professional-grade color effects, so you can enjoy excellent visuals whether you are creating or relaxing. ASUS antibacterial technology is applied to the wrist area, keyboard and touchpad, which inhibits the growth of more than 99% of bacteria within 24 hours and protects the user’s health. The sturdy metal back cover is designed with a special logo and offers three youthful colors: Beginner Green, Rock Black, and Neutral Gray. The stripe decoration on the Enter key and the contrasting orange ESC key are all trendy. The suggested price starts from RMB 34,900.

ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED （UP6502）

The multi-tasking and powerful Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED Creator Flip Laptop, certified by Intel Evo, deeply combines the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Arc A370M discrete graphics card through Intel Deep Link to bring outstanding processing power, equipped with ASUS IceCool Plus cooling for optimal performance; plus ultra-fast, ultra-quiet SSD storage to load and launch applications quickly. The 2.8K 120 Hz OLED NanoEdge Dolby Vision touchscreen has a theater-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and is certified by PANTONE, DisplayHDR True Black 500, and German Rhein Eye Care. The Harman Kardon Dolby proven Atmos stereo system provides lifelike surround sound with cinema-quality sound and light. Sleek and modern design, with elegant stepped diamond-cut edges and a productivity-enhancing 360° ErgoLift screen hinge, it meets the image and needs of professional creators. The latest ASUS Pen 2.0 is also available for an unparalleled writing and drawing experience. Recommended for sale The price is 58,900 yuan.