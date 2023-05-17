Mental health centres, people work in total uncertainty in Sardinia (17/05/2023)

«Ares basically recalls that the Local Health Authorities have full autonomy in defining relationships with suppliers for community activities and everything that takes place in the area of ​​competence. Ultimately, he gets out of it », she accuses Gisella Trincaspresident of Asarp and national president of theUnasam – National Union of Mental Health Associations. «It is truly disturbing that a public company of this caliber does not consider it necessary to express an assessment on the choices of the general directors of the Sardinian local health authorities. Even at a national level, the opening of places that allow people to be kept under custody is called for, while in Sardinia the territorial communities are closed to allocate the structures to anything other than mental health and the paths of recovery and people’s emancipation . There is a political-cultural vision that goes in a diametrically opposite direction to the real needs of patients and their families».

“The six-year contract expired in October 2022,” he says Stephanie Matt, president of the Asarp Uno social cooperative (whose members are not the operators, but the patients’ families) and manager of the therapeutic community Franca Ongaro Basaglia. «Before that deadline we sent a Pec to the management of the ASL and Ares Sardegna, asking to know the decisions taken regarding the expiry of the contract. In the meantime, the users continued to stay in the community for the continuation of the rehabilitation project. Another reminder email was sent on 12 December: again no response. On 3 January 2023 we sent a third email to the Ares Sardegna purchasing office, highlighting that we had not received any extension for the continuation of the existing service. Indeed, no user was discharged from local services. To this communication, Ares replied that the invoice could be issued for the payments for November and December 2022. On 4 January, the Mental Health Department placed another user in the community. But after repeated attempts on our part to get answers, a few days ago we received a communication from the director of Local Health Authority 8 who, in response to a letter from the Ares purchasing office, said verbatim: “We inform you that it is not the intention of this Management to proceed with the request for renewal of the services in question”. In short, beyond the damage, the insult. It is not known, at the moment, what will happen to the patients and, least of all, the community workers. Who continue to work but do not receive a salary.