Continuously improve the level of Marxism in the whole party – Qiushi.com

We must deeply understand the great significance of carrying out the education on the theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics, firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, insisting on the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action , truly learn the skills of Marxism, consciously arm the mind, guide practice, and promote work with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

At the work conference on studying and implementing the theme of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “We must take this theme education as an opportunity to strengthen the party’s innovative theoretical arm, continuously improve the level of Marxism in the whole party, and continuously improve The party’s ability to govern and the level of leadership are to gather strength for the new journey, work hard and move forward bravely, and work together to build a socialist modern country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.” Xi Jinping’s society with Chinese characteristics in the new era The socialist ideology is contemporary Chinese Marxism and 21st century Marxism. It is the crystallization of the practical experience and collective wisdom of the party and the people. It is the action guide for the whole party and the people to strive for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It is a major deployment made by the Party Central Committee to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and mobilize all comrades in the party to unite and struggle to complete the central task of the party. Deeply promote the major deployment of the new great project of party building in the new era. We must deeply understand the great significance of carrying out this theme education, firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new achievements”, insist on the integration of learning, thinking, and practice, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action, and truly grasp the Marxist housekeeping skills Learn from hands, consciously arm your mind, guide practice, and promote work with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The latest achievements of the modernization of Marxism in China

Time is the mother of ideas, and practice is the source of theory. Contemporary China is undergoing the most extensive and profound social changes in the history of our country, and is also undergoing the most grand and unique practical innovation in human history. The world‘s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered a critical period. It is urgent to continue to promote the modernization of Marxism in China, and scientifically answer the questions of China, the world, the people, and the times.

The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core coordinates the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the major changes in the world unseen in a century, and insists on combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and with China‘s excellent traditional culture. What kind of socialism with Chinese characteristics should be upheld and developed, how to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics and other major issues of the times have created Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The connotation of this scientific thought is very rich, covering the general goals, general tasks, overall layout, strategic layout and development direction, development mode, development motivation, strategic steps, external conditions, political guarantees, etc. of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. issues, and according to the new practice, the party’s leadership and party building, economy, politics, rule of law, science and technology, culture, education, people’s livelihood, ethnicity, religion, society, ecological civilization, national security, national defense and the army, “one country, two systems” and New theoretical generalizations and strategic guidance have been made for the reunification of the motherland, the united front, and diplomacy. The “Ten Clarifications”, “Fourteen Persistences” and “Thirteen Achievements” put forward by the Nineteenth National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Sixth Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee summarize the main content of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The “six must adhere to” put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China summarizes the world outlook, methodology and standpoints and methods that run through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. “Ten Clarifications”, “Fourteen Persistences”, “Thirteen Aspects of Achievements”, and “Six Must Persistences” are internally connected and organically unified. They condense our party’s valuable experience and major achievements in understanding the world and transforming the world. The distinctive features of the combination of reality and the unity of epistemology and methodology together constitute the scientific system of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the latest achievement of the Sinicization of Marxism and a new leap in the Sinicization of Marxism. This scientific thought runs through Marxist philosophy, political economy, scientific socialism, history, reality and the future, reform, development and stability, internal affairs, foreign affairs, national defense, party governance, military governance, and other fields. It has made a historic contribution to the inheritance and development of the excellent traditional Chinese culture, and has made a worldwide contribution to the advancement of human civilization. Under the guidance of this scientific thinking, our party has led the great struggle, great project, great cause, and great dream, coordinated and promoted the overall layout of the “five in one” and coordinated the promotion of the “four comprehensive” strategic layout. The cause of the party and the country has made history. The revolutionary achievements and historic changes have pushed our country to embark on a new journey of comprehensively building a socialist modern country, and the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process. In contemporary China, upholding and developing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era means truly upholding and developing Marxism and truly upholding and developing scientific socialism.

Guiding ideology that must be adhered to for a long time

New ideas guide new practices, and new ideas lead new journeys. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is rooted in the great practice of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, adheres to the unity of theoretical guidance and practical exploration, and demonstrates the great power of truth and unique ideological charm in guiding and promoting practice. It is a powerful ideological weapon that has been tested in practice and is full of practical power. The most fundamental reason why the cause of the party and the country has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes in the new era is that General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party is at the helm to guide the navigation, and it is because of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics scientific guidance. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a scientific theory proven by the great practice of the new era. It is a guide to action for the entire Party and the people to strive for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It must be persisted and developed continuously for a long time.

At present, our country has entered a critical stage of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. To comprehensively build a modern socialist country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, we must insist on taking Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as a guide to action. Only by using this scientific thinking to observe the times, grasp the times, and lead the times can we better coordinate the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the major changes in the world that have not been seen in a century, gain a deep insight into the times and trends, crises and opportunities, and actively recognize changes and seek changes . Only by using this scientific thought as a guide to promote new progress and breakthroughs in Chinese-style modernization, strengthen political leadership, enrich strategic support, expand practical paths, solve development problems, and stimulate vitality can the Chinese characteristics of Chinese-style modernization be more distinctive and distinctive. The advantages are more prominent and the prospects are brighter. Only by taking this scientific thought as a guide, solving various contradictions and problems in economic and social development, fully, accurately and comprehensively implementing the new development concept, accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, promoting high-quality development, and promoting common prosperity can we achieve China‘s A solid material foundation has been laid for the great rejuvenation of the nation. Only by taking this scientific thought as a guide, preventing and resolving major risks, enhancing the awareness of urgency, adhering to the bottom line thinking, playing first moves and taking the initiative well can we withstand the test of various storms in the process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Only by taking this scientific thought as a guide, deepening the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, keeping clear and firm at all times to solve the unique problems of a large party, and ensuring that the party will never deteriorate, change color, and change taste, can we provide a strong foundation for the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation. Guaranteed at all.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is an open theory that continues to develop. Continue to develop, enrich and improve. On the new journey, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, systematically grasp the theoretical system of Chinese-style modernization, and implement the strategic deployment of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way. step by step into reality, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.

Continuously guide the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to a deeper level

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “It is an important experience for our party to create history and achieve brilliance by insisting on arming the whole party with the latest achievements of the Sinicization and modernization of Marxism, guiding practice, and promoting work.” We must earnestly study and understand the important speech of General Secretary Xi Jinping In accordance with the spirit and the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, carry out in-depth education on the theme of studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and continue to deepen the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, so as to gather strength for the new journey.

Persist in thinking more, learning deeply and understanding thoroughly. Persist in reading the original works to learn the original texts to understand the principles, persist in thinking more, learn deeply and understand thoroughly, and comprehensively study and understand the scientific system, essence, and practical requirements of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, so as to achieve an overall grasp and mastery. New ideas, new thoughts, and new strategies proposed in various fields, and specific requirements for various aspects of work must be understood and grasped within the entire scientific system to avoid fragmentation and one-sidedness. Through study and education, party members and cadres can continuously enhance their political, ideological, theoretical, and emotional identification with the party’s innovative theories, strengthen their belief in Marxism, their belief in socialism with Chinese characteristics, and their belief in realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Confidence in the dream, and consciously be a firm believer, active disseminator, and faithful practitioner of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Fully grasp the world outlook, methodology and standpoints and methods of this thought. To learn and understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we must accurately grasp and use the world outlook, methodology, and standpoints and methods that run through it. “Six Must Persist” is an important embodiment of the position, viewpoint and method of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The basic point and “golden key” of socialist thought. Only by accurately grasping the positions, viewpoints and methods of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, including the “six must adhere to”, can we better understand the essence of this thought, get the thinking method right, and understand the problem to stand tall Only by analyzing problems can we see deeply, and only when we carry out work can we be accurate.

Adhere to the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action. The value of theory lies in guiding practice, and the purpose of learning is all about application. To study Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we must transform this thought into a powerful ideological weapon for transforming the subjective world and the objective world. The majority of party members and cadres must persist in the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action, and learn and master a series of requirements of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics on firming ideals and beliefs, improving ideological realm, and strengthening party spirit, and always maintain the political nature of the Communists. Leading cadres, as the “key minority”, must persist in setting an example, taking the lead from above and below, earnestly assume the leadership responsibility of organizing and promoting learning and implementation, and take the lead in integrating theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, and organic integration and integrated advancement. Adhere to learning, comparing, inspecting, and rectifying at the same time, and rectify problems throughout the theme education, and strive to achieve solid results in the aspects of learning to build the soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to be positive, and learning to promote performance. Create new historical great achievements in the process of building a strong country and national rejuvenation.

(Written by: Tang Zhouyan Han Bing)