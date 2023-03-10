Promote health: balance the psyche with the help of the THAIMASSAGE IN STUTTGART

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the mental or psychological health of each individual is the basis for a better society. Given the general definition of being a state of well-being that enables a person to reach their full potential, cope better with life’s stresses, and be more productive at work, psychological stability is a valuable source of “human capital.” On the other hand, there are mental disorders that can become a burden not only for the person themselves, but also for close relatives, the employer or the environment in general. In order to promote mental health, it is therefore important to become active yourself and to take care of the psyche as regularly as the body and mind. KITTYS THAI MASSAGE STUTTGART is ideally suited for this and would like to explain this in more detail in this article.

External influences that can be balanced with the help of a relaxation massage

Known by psychologists and physicians under the term exhaustion syndrome, the number of mental disorders in today’s society is increasing almost daily. Headache are often the lesser evil, even if they should also be considered as serious warning signals. Rather, the younger population in particular should be aware that people with mental disorders die about 20 years earlier. This is technically called comorbidity and is the result of an interplay of psychological, physiological and chronic diseases. This in turn means that certain risk factors are serious precursors to, for example, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer, which in turn can cause mental disorders and vice versa. What should I do?

As an individual, everyone is responsible for their own actions. To promote physical and psychological stability, the specialists recommend orienting oneself to the so-called pillars for better health. This in turn means integrating a healthy diet, plenty of exercise, regenerative measures and a balanced environmental design into everyday life. It is therefore important to reduce the burden of disease per se in order to simply feel better and fitter in everyday life. According to the WHO, this is also urgently needed because in the European region alone more than 44 million people suffer from depression and over 37 million from anxiety. Ascending trend. With a regular Massage in Stuttgart practice preventive health care.

What can KITTYS THAI MASSAGE IN STUTTGART do for you?

Also known as “Ancient Healing Touch”. THAI MASSAGE IN STUTTGART is a practice that has been known since the 5th millennium before our time to stabilize the body, mind and psyche. Recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage, the traditional Thai massage is a combination of stretching, relaxation and massage techniques. Elements from Ayurvedic yoga flow here pressure point massage and meditation in such a way that you as a guest feel reborn afterwards. Patients who suffer from sleep disorders, pain, nausea and other symptoms benefit from this. To treat this is a traditional Thai massage in Stuttgart to book online the first and best choice

Kittys Thai Massage Stuttgart: Traditional Thai massage for her, him and your partner in Stuttgart.

