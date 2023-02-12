Mercogliano

This year was supposed to be the year of the restart for the cultural event that most of all gathers all the Mercoglianese of all ages around it: the carnival representation of the “Zeza di Mercogliano”.

Unfortunately, however, a tragic event last month shocked the entire community but above all the spirits of many young protagonists of Zeza who knew the young Roberto.

“The affection for the deceased friend prevented the enthusiasm necessary for staging from being born the representation, declares the President of the Mario Cerchione Association, and Zeza, long awaited for two years of forced stop due to the pandemic, will not be represented.

The decision, taken unanimously by the Association’s Board of Directors, arose from the desire to send out a strong signal as well as from the need to commemorate a friend. However, we will not leave our boys alone, we are organizing events to remember Roberto but above all initiatives to give the new generations tools and hopes to understand the seriousness and condemnation of violent behavior in all its manifestations.

This break does not represent a form of surrender in the face of tragic life events such as the stabbing of a young 21-year-old boy in a bar, but rather wants to be a moment of reflection and teaching for our young people by the our Association. cot a gesture arises from the true and sincere bond we have with our boys, a bond that binds one to all the others and vice versa, so that everyone’s experience reflects on that of the whole Association. This is how it must be for the whole city of Mercogliano and that is why in moments like these we have decided to silence the voices of joy for a reflection capable of helping everyone, but above all Roberto’s family members to find the strength to start over. My certainty and that of the whole Association is that we will be able to transform anger into a desire to do something, pain into hope, the lack of a loved one into greater commitment in memory of him ”.