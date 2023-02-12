Home News Community of Arabia with great expectations with the paving of the road
Community of Arabia with great expectations with the paving of the road

9.6 kilometers will be intervened with an investment of more than $18,000 million, becoming an ideal opportunity to increase competitiveness, tourism and mobility in this rural sector.

For several years the community fought to make this goal a reality, which is why they did not hide their happiness with the announcement of the start of the works.

Before the Governor and the contractor of the work, the community leaders of the place, asked that the works begin in the Arabia-Yarumal section, which is the busiest in the area and later continue with the paving in the Yarumal-El Manzano section.

This area has become a tourist site par excellence, thanks to its robust natural wealth, but an adequate life is required that allows the entry and exit of tourists.

