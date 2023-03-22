Matteo Messina Denaro admits to having ordered the kidnapping of the child Joseph DiMatteobut not the brutal murder that according to the 41 bis boss in the prison of L’Aquila would have been ordered by John Brusca. As reported by the livesicilia.it website, Messina Denaro tried to downsize his role in the murder of the 12-year-old before the investigating judge Alfredo Montaldo, who interrogated him in recent days for a guarantee interrogation for another trial in which he is accused of attempted extortion. Little Di Matteo was kidnapped on November 23, 1993 in the stables of Villabate, where he went on horseback. With that kidnapping, Cosa Nostra wanted to push the father Santino Di Matteo, meanwhile become a collaborator of justice, to retract his statements to the investigators. Meanwhile, the 12-year-old boy was imprisoned in various places between the provinces of Palermo, Trapani and Agrigento. He was then taken hooded and locked in the trunk of a car to a farmhouse in Campobello di Mazara, the same village where Messina Denaro lived before being arrested on 16 January. That country house belonged to Joseph Costa, a loyalist of Messina Denaro at the time a fugitive. After two years of hell, on 11 January 1996 Giuseppe Di Matteo was killed, strangled and dissolved in acid.

