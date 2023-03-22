There are 11,265 certified social workers in Xiamen

Fujian Province’s 2023 social work theme publicity campaign launched in Xiamen

Southeast Net, March 22 (Straits Herald reporter Qian Lingling Chang Haijun correspondent Yao Yuanqiang) Yesterday was the International Social Work Day. The Civil Affairs Department of Fujian Province held the launching ceremony of Fujian Province’s 2023 social work theme publicity activities in Wuyi Cultural Square in Xiamen. The theme of the activity was In order to “promote the ‘linkage of five societies’ to care for ‘one child and one old'”.

It is reported that Xiamen has set March 21 to 31 as the social work theme publicity week, and will use various forms to carry out extensive publicity activities to effectively let the general public know social workers, understand social workers, and support social workers.

Awarded a batch of provincial social worker talent bases

At the launching ceremony, relevant leaders of the Provincial Department of Civil Affairs and Xiamen City awarded the third batch of provincial-level social worker talent bases, and awarded honorary certificates and bonus plaques to the third batch of professional social work leaders in Xiamen and the first batch of senior social workers .

Outstanding social worker representative – Li Chu, director of Xiahui Social Service Center for the Elderly and senior social worker in Huli District, Xiamen City, vividly described her touching experience of rooting at the grassroots level, dedicated service, dedication and dedication.

Li Chu said that in the process of serving the elderly, they noticed the problem of “separate education for grandparents and grandchildren” and the pressure of “single-parent families” to take care of “one old and one young”. “We start with topics such as anti-lost, family communication, emotional management, etc., and provide positive support for children’s family education. Through the development and integration of community resources, we take children into the Institute of Oceanography, Meteorological Bureau, Drug Inspection Institute, etc. The co-construction unit has carried out services such as ‘mobile encyclopedia’, ‘4:30 class’ and ‘grandparents partner program’ to help children grow up healthily.”

There are 21.22 certified social workers per 10,000 people

Lin Hong, deputy director of the Provincial Department of Civil Affairs, pointed out that “one child and one old” are the focus of social attention and the key objects of civil affairs services. In recent years, the province’s social work has made great progress, with more than 80,000 social work professionals, 38,000 certified social workers, and nearly 700 social work institutions.

At present, there are 11,265 certified social workers in Xiamen, and 21.22 certified social workers per 10,000 people, ranking first in the country; the construction of social work service stations in streets (towns) has achieved full coverage, and there are 119 social work service agencies. There are 121 professional social work posts.

In the past five years, departments at all levels in Xiamen have invested 362 million yuan to support social workers in the implementation of 1,262 service projects in the form of government-purchased services, including 180 million yuan of funds for “five-community linkage” and “one small and one old” services. More than 650. Social work has become an important force to guarantee and improve people’s livelihood, promote grassroots governance innovation, help rural revitalization, and promote social harmony.