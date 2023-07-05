Precarious ideology?

Let’s only talk about countries in our continent so as not to touch others in the rest of the world for reasons of space, about the reason for the precariousness of their economies, such as Argentina, Nicaragua, Cuba, Chile, Venezuela and, possibly Colombia, countries that have leaders of the radical left.

Colombia in its last ten months, in addition to the president, has ministers such as Mrs. Irene Vélez, a philosopher but managing an overly technical portfolio, in which they use logarithms and science; Clara Inés Ramírez, Mintrabajo, whose merit was being president of Fecode and a furious supporter of the Castro government.

Fortunately, Carolina Corcho was fired.

They, specifically, handled the term “declining economy”, the one that is used to impoverish the countries in which they govern. That is proven. It’s just looking to those sides.

The truth is that this “decreasing” has frightened Colombians, since the current government uses it as if it were the futuristic panacea for our country.

It is worth saying in this regard, taking statements by the Spanish analyst Josu Imanol Delgado y Ugarte, “that it cannot be forgotten, in relation to the economy, that all attempts to implement a “planned” economy, as the left preaches, It has been a resounding failure.

” Mr. Delgado adds “that in the changing world in which we live and, in the global village in which we operate, we must constantly compete in the markets.”

This analyst continues “that trying to support the thesis that a declining economy is better than a market economy turns out to be completely wrong and illogical today. This type of economy can never be productive in practice, precisely because it is not competitive. That declining economy will obviously lead to an economic disaster, without a doubt.”

In Colombia we are already experiencing it. For example: there was talk of replacing oil and gas production and changing it for tourism, with such bad luck, that this line of tourism, among other sensitive things, is going through its worst moment since before the United States alerted its citizens not to traveling to Colombia because of the high risks that this implies.

