Juve, hit by Atletico Madrid. Scamacca to Milan, exchange proposed

It’s decidedly hot hours for the transfer market of Italian clubs, with all the big names engaged in both incoming and outgoing movements. Who is moving in a rather important way is la Juventuswith the new head of the sports area, Cristiano Giuntolibusy on several fronts. One of the needs of Allegri is to strengthen the lateral lanes, for this we are looking for a structured player with good international experience.

⚪⚫ Atletico Madrid sell Molina, Juventus will take care of it

The right name seems to come fromAtletico Madrid. I Colchonerosin fact, they need to sell some players to settle the accounts and the former Udinese would have ended up on the market, Nahuel Molina. The full-back already liked the Juventus last year, but then the Rojiblancos broke out ripping him off the competition for approx 20 million euros. For the same amount, Atletico Madrid are putting him on the market today, with Juventus definitely interested.

⚫🔵 Goodbye Inter, also Cordaz in Saudi Arabia with Brozovic

After Marcelo Brozóvic another Inter fan is also preparing to join Saudi Arabia. Inter, just in these hours, has closed the purchase of Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo, but in the meantime he greeted some pieces of the old guard. In addition to the aforementioned Brozovic, they left Skriniar, D’Ambrosio e Lukereturned to Chelsea for the end of the loan (and now it’s time to get it back, ed). The former Nerazzurri third goalkeeper also greeted Alex Cordaz.

Il contract of the goalkeeper is expired June 30 last year and now the doors of Saudi Arabia are open for him. just theAl-Nasror the same team that bought Brozovic, now aiming for Cordaz, to entrust him with role of goalkeeper coach.

🔴⚫ Surprise exchange, Milan proposes Origi to have Scamacca

Important news also concern the Milan. The Rossoneri are looking for a striker who can alternate forward a Giroud. The last idea leads to Gianluca Scamacca for which a surprise step was taken. According to the latest updates of transfer marketIndeed, Milan seems to have proposed one exchange between the Italian striker and Divock Origi.

At the moment the deal is on hold because Origi is not convinced of the transfer to West Ham. The Belgian would like to stay to redeem the decidedly disappointing last season. The Milaninstead pushes for the farewell.

They are Scammeanwhile, the Romawho must find a centre-forward who can replace Tammy Abraham, in the pits for a long time due to injury. The West Hamafter spending 36 million plus bonus last year, he would be available to sell Scamacca in loan to raise its prices. Therefore the ideal operation for Rome which at the moment does not enjoy particular financial resources.

