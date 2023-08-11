Messy Bob is the most casual trend hairstyle for fall 2023!

Tired of getting your hair in shape for 1 hour? Then the Messy Bob would be exactly what you need! What exactly is behind it and who can wear the messy bob? Which variants are popular in autumn 2023?

As true fashionistas, at Deavita we love to experiment with our hair and try new looks. But let’s be honest – some days we just don’t feel like elaborate styling. Well, that doesn’t have to be the case anymore, because perfectly styled hair is officially a thing of the past. Chic, casual and a real eye-catcher – the messy bob is being celebrated as THE trend hairstyle in autumn 2023 and we couldn’t be happier!

What does the messy bob look like?

French bob, Italian bob, a cheeky layered bob, etc. – raise your hand if you’ve worn at least one bob variant before. The timeless classic with all its facets will probably never go out of fashion and is constantly being reinterpreted. “Messy” comes from English and means something like “messy” in German.

And with the Messy Bob, the name says it all. When it comes to trendy hairstyles, it’s not about a specific cut, but much more about the styling. Forget perfectly set hair – the messy bob features a delightfully casual, effortless and messy look and is always a great head turner. Sometimes short, a little longer, asymmetrical, with or without bangs – absolutely anything that pleases you is allowed!

Who can wear the Messy Bob?

Who Can Wear a Messy Bob? The answer to that is quite simple – absolutely everyone! The messy bob is super versatile and can be easily adapted to any face shape and hair structure.

The messy look feels very light and refreshing and the trending hairstyle encourages us to embrace our natural beauty.

Even if you are looking for ideas for sassy hairstyles from 60, you can not go wrong with the messy bob. In contrast to the accurate blunt bob, the hairstyle does not look so severe and makes us look a few years younger. What’s not to love about it?

This is how you style the trend hairstyle in autumn 2023

The messy bob thrives on its casualness and should always look as effortless and “unstyled” as possible. Just sounds perfect, doesn’t it? You can achieve the messy look in many different ways. The easiest way to do this is to let your hair air dry directly, then use some texturizing spray to subtly style it.

Or how about casual beach waves for short hair? However, in this case we would recommend you to style the curls with the straightening iron.

With the curling iron, the curls often look too strict and that is not our goal. So have fun and style the messy bob however you want!

Messy Bob: We will wear these variants in autumn 2023

You already know exactly what the messy bob is and how to achieve the effortless look. But now it’s time to get down to business and make a quick call to the hair salon, because below you will find the coolest bob variants that we will see everywhere in fall 2023.

Messy Choppy Bob

Casual, casual, choppy bob! Translated from English, “choppy” means “choppy” and that pretty much explains it all. The trend hairstyle is about bringing more movement and dynamics into the hair and the choppy bob always looks very natural.

To achieve this feathery, messy look, the messy choppy bob has its hair layered in varying lengths. The cheeky hairstyle comes into its own when you give your hair a handful of volume and then let it air dry.

Messy bob with bangs

Whether a classic, full fringe or airy wispy bangs – fringe hairstyles are probably the easiest and at the same time the most exciting way to give our hairstyle a refreshing and modern touch.

The messy bob with bangs just looks way cooler and the fringes really show off our facial features. To underline the casual character of the haircut, wear the fringe in an undone look.

The messy bob for women over 50

Say goodbye to boring and lifeless hair! As we age, our hair loses its elasticity and the messy bob for women over 50 is the perfect way to counteract this!

The messy styling adds movement and fullness, giving the effect of a makeover. As already mentioned, it doesn’t matter how long or short you wear your hair – the main thing is to keep it casual and messy!

Bold hair colors as a hairstyle trend in autumn 2023

Blonde and black hair are so yesterday! If you want to be trendy this fall, opt for a bold and eye-catching hair color. Why not dye your hair pink? Or do you prefer sky blue? In combination with such an exciting shade, the messy bob immediately catches the eye and is a real eye-catcher. So if you’re not afraid of radical changes, let’s go!

Bob for curly hair

Finding a flattering hairstyle for curly hair can sometimes become a real challenge. But that’s finally over now, because the messy bob is made for curly hair!

Just embrace your natural hair structure and put those great curls in the limelight! Longer bangs complement the look perfectly and give the hairstyle a casual, playful touch.