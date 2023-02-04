Printable version

Press release no. 5

Release date January 23, 2023

Violence against healthcare workers: meeting of the national observatory on security

He gathered the National Observatory on the safety of health and social care professions in the presence of the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, the Director of the Directorate General for Health Professions of the Ministry of Health, Rossana Ugenti, with the participation of representatives of the Observatory.

The Minister underlined “the importance of the Observatory for the full application of law 113 of 2020 on operator safety. Faced with the growing number of episodes of violence reported against healthcare workers, 60 in 2021 and 85 in 2022, it is essential – he said – to map the structures most at risk also in the light of the collaboration started with the Ministry of the Interior to ensure greater safety in hospitals”. Furthermore, the Minister recalled that the table dedicated to the emergency rooms, where cases of aggression occur more frequently, will soon be set up to give concrete answers in terms of reorganization with particular attention to the problem of overcrowding.

The Observatory is concluding the drafting of the Annual Report which will be sent to Parliament by the 31st and submitted to the Minister’s attention the main issues on which the working groups are engaged: collection of data for timely monitoring of the phenomenon of attacks, also through closer collaboration with the regions; awareness campaigns aimed at citizens for greater awareness of the relationship of trust with doctors and health professionals; training for healthcare personnel.