Julian Andres Santa

Saturday arrives and with it the programming of a new date for the traditional Su Cupo.com Cup, an amateur soccer contest that increasingly has more former professional players in the participating teams, which becomes an additional attraction for fans of the good game Group A is led by Yeimons Jeans, leader with 21 units, followed by Multisalud Caldas with 14 and El Templo del Deporte with 11.

For its part, in what has to do with group B, Todo Llantas Todo Autos leads the area with 17 points, also standing out as the only undefeated player in the entire cup. In second place is the Almacén del Gas with 16 units and the third is Fresmar Casino El Faraón with 12.

Schedule for today. date 8

Mora Mora Stadium. 2:00 p.m. Pumas Furniture LM vs Aguacerón. 4:00 pm Multisalud Caldas vs Cartago Bombero y Amigos.

Cancha Turisca. 4:00pm Drive Pizza vs Renault Motrio

Palo Grande Court. 2:00 p.m. Carllantas y Servicios vs El Combo de Mosco. 4:00 pm El Almacen del Gas vs Fresmar Casino El Faraón. 6:00 pm Fersystem FC vs Ferreherramientas

Morelia court. 2:00 p.m. Marseille vs. Harkatroon. 4:00pm All Tires All Cars vs Arepadas Da Gusto.

The fight to be the top scorer in the cup is quite even and tied between Robinson Gómez and Julio César Rentería, both with 15 goals. For his part, the former scorer of Colombian Professional Soccer, Wilson ‘El Pájaro’ Carpintero with eight scores appears as third.