Metabolic diseases have increased over the past 20 years, an issue that worries experts. Cases of type 2 diabetes grew at an annual rate of more than 1.5% between 2000 and 2019, when obesity and high cholesterol killed 5 and 4.3 million people, respectively. The data was released in a study published in Cell Metabolismfirst author Nicholas Chewa cardiologist at the National University Heart Center in Singapore, who estimated with colleagues the prevalence, deaths and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) from 2000 to 2019 for metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), obesity l hypertension and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease [NAFLD]).