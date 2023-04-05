Home Health Metabolic diseases on the rise in the world. Industrial products are accused
Metabolic diseases have increased over the past 20 years, an issue that worries experts. Cases of type 2 diabetes grew at an annual rate of more than 1.5% between 2000 and 2019, when obesity and high cholesterol killed 5 and 4.3 million people, respectively. The data was released in a study published in Cell Metabolismfirst author Nicholas Chewa cardiologist at the National University Heart Center in Singapore, who estimated with colleagues the prevalence, deaths and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) from 2000 to 2019 for metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), obesity l hypertension and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease [NAFLD]).

