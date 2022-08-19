Metaverse blockchain protocol Meta0 will be unveiled at Gamescom

(Central News Service 20220819 14:13:02) MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Meta0, a new blockchain startup connecting the Metaverse and the blockchain ecosystem through the Layer 0 protocol, will officially launch at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany Available. Meta0’s website www.meta0.org is now live.

Meta0 provides the tools game developers need to reach players on every blockchain, while reducing the time, money and labor required for the development process itself. As a one-stop window for game developers, Meta0 provides an intuitive API and SDK-based solution that eliminates the technical complexities of blockchain integration, and the solution also provides cross-chain support.

Inal Kardanov, CTO of Meta0, said: “With our technology, there will be no more ‘blockchain wars’ similar to consoles in the industry. This means that players can get top games, while developers and publishers can reach as many as possible. Gamers, while not being constrained by their preferred blockchain.”

In its current state, blockchain games are highly dependent on the chain on which they are built. Meta0 will change this and become an important part of future applicable games as it enables developers to develop games on multiple chains and leverage the strengths of each of these blockchains.

Jason Fung, CEO of Meta0, said: “Developers, gamers and publishers at Gamescom represent the most critical core force in video gaming. I am delighted to introduce them to Meta0 and the team behind it, which is of great significance to the future of the gaming industry. Team. We help solve the complexities and audience limitations of blockchain gaming, so we are now bringing these solutions to developers around the world. We are proud to help usher in a new chapter of gaming innovation, and most importantly Yes, we can’t wait to play games that Meta0 helped create!”

After its official debut at Gamescom, Meta0 will actively cooperate with strategic partners and investors to raise funds. Waves Incubator will continue to participate in the next funding round.

Meta0 is a blockchain infrastructure company dedicated to driving interoperability by connecting different chains and metaverses through the Layer 0 protocol. Through white label, API and SDK-based solutions, the company makes blockchain integration easy for game developers so they can focus on developing engaging Web3 games and creating experiences gamers love. For more information on Meta0, please visit www.meta0.org.

