Microbiological risk. The alarm for the Listeria does not touch only i frankfurters: the Ministry of Health has ordered the recall of a batch of gorgonzola of the brand Italian pastures. Here’s what to do if you bought the packs in supermarkets.

What are the Lots at Risk Listeria

Eurospin Italia SpA, an Italian company, sells packs of Sweet Gorgonzola DOP of the brand Italian pastures.

The Ministry of Health has ordered the recall of a lot, considered to be at microbiological risk, the October 14, 2022: would be at risk Listeria monocytogenes.

What is known is what the identification mark of the establishment is IT 03 39 CE and that the cheese was produced by the company Gelmini Carlo srlwith the plant a possessed, in the province of Milan.

The expiry date of the lots in question, 218246252is theNovember 8, 2022.

What to do if you bought the sandwiches

If you have purchased packages of Italian Gorgonzola di Pascoli belonging to the lot in question, the recommendation of the health authorities is to do not consume its contents.

Photo source: Ministry of Health

Package of gorgonzola withdrawn due to microbiological risk

The invitation is to return it to all Eurospin branches: the sale price will be refunded even in the absence of the receipt. Or a replacement will be proposed.

The bacterium Listeria monocytogenes

All the details on Listeria monocytogenes bacterium infection – Listeriosis – are reported on the website of the Ministry of Health.

It is a ubiquitous bacterium widespread in the environment, as well as very resistant even to low temperatures.

The risk of infection mainly concerns i fragile subjects: pregnant women, the elderly, infants and immunosuppressed people, who could develop a severe form of the disease regardless of the amount of contaminated food ingested.

The advice is to consume the food after cooking, since the bacterium does not survive, and above all keep them separate from other foods during the preparation phases: the bacterium, in fact, can still contaminate already cooked food.

Hazardous foods are diverse, including:

latte

vegetables

soft cheeses

undercooked meats

slightly seasoned sausages



