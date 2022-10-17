Home Health microbiological risk, what to do in case of purchase
Health

microbiological risk, what to do in case of purchase

by admin
microbiological risk, what to do in case of purchase

After the frankfurters, it’s up to the cheeses: the Ministry of Health has withdrawn the lots of a well-known brand of gorgonzola from supermarkets, Listeria risk

Posted on:

PROFESSIONAL JOURNALIST

Professional journalist, I write news, politics and economics: I worked for La Repubblica, La Stampa, Sky, Il Manifesto, Ansa, Rai and QuiFinanza. In the past I have also dealt with Social Media Management and Copywriting in various communication agencies (Hub09, Doing, WPP).







Microbiological risk. The alarm for the Listeria does not touch only i frankfurters: the Ministry of Health has ordered the recall of a batch of gorgonzola of the brand Italian pastures. Here’s what to do if you bought the packs in supermarkets.

You may also like

Listeria: Gorgonzola batch withdrawn. Other risky foods –...

sampling identifies them before symptoms appear

Progressive ossifying fibrodysplasia, this is how the disease...

meditation could prevent this crippling disease

Leukemia, a richer microbiota protects children from the...

Dementia: those affected have been underperforming for some...

Covid, the life expectancy dropped with the pandemic...

Viadana, Sky Fitness inaugurated: “Outdoor Sport is for...

Kimi Raikkonen today between Nascar, motorcycle and gym:...

Listeria: from gorgonzola to wurstel, the foods at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy