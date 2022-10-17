Many of you probably have fond memories of Obsidian Entertainment‘s entry into the post-apocalyptic world of Bethesda with Fallout: New Vegas. The game, which debuted shortly after Fallout 3, brought a devastated and unique rendition of Sin City and was a hit with critics and fans alike, but never saw Obsidian get a chance to continue its efforts in the Wasteland.

But would it welcome the opportunity to return to Fallout if the developers had the chance? Urquhart has already addressed this issue in a conversation with Obsidian co-founder DualShockers.

“Certainly, if we had the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we would have made it. There wasn’t even a question of whether we would do it, but just ‘Will the opportunity arise? Want to study more about Fallout. I love Fallout.

Considering Urquhart’s interest in returning to the Fallout series, is this something you’d like to see Obsidian crack again, or would you like the team to keep focusing on current and upcoming projects like Pentiment, Grounded, The Outer Worlds 2, and Avowed?