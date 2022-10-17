Nanushka is honored to announce: officially entered the Chinese market

In September 2022, following the three flagship stores in Budapest, London and New York, Nanushka will open its first store in Shanghai, China, which is also the brand’s first store in Asia. The store is located in one of the most prosperous shopping centers in Shanghai – IAPM Mall.

The 95-square-meter cream-colored space visually creates a relaxed and comfortable shopping atmosphere. Breaking out of the design framework of traditional stores, the overall atmosphere follows the architectural aesthetics of the brand’s hometown, Budapest, and the community atmosphere in the city, as well as the aesthetic context that Nanushka has built since its first store. Iconic elements such as blue crescent leather benches, Hungarian wooden totems, shell niches and wall lamps naturally blend classic and modern. The chandelier pays homage to 70s style, while wood grain patterns and colours echo the London flagship store. The combination of sinuous wooden frames and stainless steel paneling represents Nanushka’s design personality: a modern bohemian style embedded in Hungarian heritage.

Nanushka store has always adhered to the concept of “being at home”, and is committed to creating a sense of comfort and freedom like home through the color, visual display, decoration style and other aspects of the store. Warm-toned lighting creates a warm atmosphere, and the spacious area after entering the door is equipped with booths and sofas, creating a familiar and comfortable feeling like a living room at home. Just as Nanushka’s clothing combines pure design and conscious creativity to create a wardrobe of natural elegance, the brand’s store at IAPM creates a timeless concept through modernism.

At the same time, the Nanushka Tmall flagship store was launched simultaneously, expanding a new retail model that combines online and offline suitable for the Chinese market, bringing consumers a better shopping experience. At this milestone and important moment, the brand specially invited Xiang Bajing and Lin Wenhui to shoot the first visual content after entering the Chinese market. Xiang Yanjing, who has multiple social identities such as supermodel, art consultant, and gallery owner, also fits with Nanushka’s natural energy, colliding with each other and creating an excellent chemical reaction. Photographed by photographer Liu Shuwei, this visual content shows the concept of returning all things in the world to their origin, maintaining a pure and original state, and being elegant without eating fireworks. It perfectly conveys Nanushka’s artistic sensibility and integrates into the local community.

Taking this opportunity, Nanushka joined hands with BOH PROJECT to start the exploration in the Chinese market, bringing together fresh perspectives and strengths, promoting the common integration of creative groups, and conveying Nanushka’s brand concept.

