Business

by admin
Original title: OnePlus "Refueling Day" is launched today OnePlus Ace Pro will take you to appreciate the beauty of technology

[Mobile phone market in China]Blessed are OnePlus fans! Today is OnePlus’s “Refueling Day”, and the benefits are full! Up to 24 interest-free orders without pressure, 9.9 yuan limited second original mobile phone case. Not only are there gifts for online purchases, but there are also benefits for offline purchases. This is a good time to get OnePlus Ace Pro.

OnePlus Ace Pro

The OnePlus Ace Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ mobile platform built by TSMC’s 4nm process technology, with excellent performance and excellent overall power consumption. With the HyperBoost game frame stabilization engine it is equipped with, it can keep the game frame rate stable and not stuck when playing “Genshin Impact”.Choose “Genshin Impact” 810p resolution for one hour of game, the average frame rate can also be stabilized at 59.3 Zheng

OnePlus Ace Pro

This phone has also made great efforts in imaging. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear three-camera system. The main camera is IMX766 from Sony, which supports OIS optical image stabilization and full-link billion-color shooting, helping you to shoot with your own hands. good photo.

In addition, in terms of battery life, the OnePlus Ace Pro is also equipped with a 4800mAh battery. It adopts the multi-pole ear parallel structure process, which can reduce the heat generation of the battery during the charging process. With the longevity version of the 150W super flash charge, the charging speed is fast to the naked eye, and you can swipe Douyin for more than an hour after charging for one minute.

OnePlus Ace Pro

[参考价格] From 3499 yuan

