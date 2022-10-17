Source title: Taiwan added more than 28,000 local confirmed cases, authorities celebrated 1,000 days of anti-epidemic approval

China News Agency, Taipei, October 17th. Taiwan reported 28,806 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia on the 17th, 53 deaths, and 41 new imported cases. According to Taiwan media reports such as the Central News Agency and the United News Network, the “epidemic epidemic command center” of the Taiwan authorities released statistics on the same day, showing that there were 177 new confirmed cases of moderate and severe cases (134 cases of moderate disease and 43 cases of severe disease), of which 53 people died. The new deaths were between the ages of 50s and 90s, and they were all severe infections. On the 17th, the latest statistics on unpaid leave released by the labor affairs department of the Taiwan authorities showed that a total of 15,055 people in Taiwan took unpaid leave, an increase of 1,719 over the previous statistics, and an increase of 268 in the number of implementations. The epidemic continued to spread, but the Taiwan authorities hyped and celebrated on the 1,000th day of the establishment of the “command center”, which has aroused public criticism in the past few days. The “United Daily News” commented that the “command center” celebrated its 1,000th day after its establishment. Epidemic prevention personnel came to the stage to eat apples and make videos together. The public health community even cheered, describing it as “not a thousand days of brilliance, but a thousand days of darkness.” They should learn their lessons and not celebrate themselves. See also Ireland says yes to global corporate tax The relevant comments published by the “China Times” pointed out that the “command center” was overjoyed. Did the Taiwan authorities express a trace of grief and apology for the more than 10,000 people who died in vain and the more than 7 million people who were infected? Comments questioned that Tsai Ing-wen, the leader of the DPP authorities, mentioned Taiwan’s resilience in the face of crises, and was concerned about the mask chaos, vaccine chaos, quick screening chaos, and cremation chaos detonated under the “command center” abuse of power. Has Tsai Ing-wen never heard of the wrongful death and public grievances? Yang Zhiliang, the “Director of Health” in front of the stage, criticized and pointed out that when Chen Shizhong was the “command center commander”, the restrictions on the entry of minor children born in the land and the reluctance to purchase BNT vaccines were completely “political epidemic prevention and political considerations”. “.

The epidemic continued to spread, but the Taiwan authorities hyped and celebrated on the 1,000th day of the establishment of the “command center”, which has aroused public criticism in the past few days.

The “United Daily News” commented that the “command center” celebrated its 1,000th day after its establishment. Epidemic prevention personnel came to the stage to eat apples and make videos together. The public health community even cheered, describing it as “not a thousand days of brilliance, but a thousand days of darkness.” They should learn their lessons and not celebrate themselves.

The relevant comments published by the “China Times” pointed out that the “command center” was overjoyed. Did the Taiwan authorities express a trace of grief and apology for the more than 10,000 people who died in vain and the more than 7 million people who were infected?

Comments questioned that Tsai Ing-wen, the leader of the DPP authorities, mentioned Taiwan’s resilience in the face of crises, and was concerned about the mask chaos, vaccine chaos, quick screening chaos, and cremation chaos detonated under the “command center” abuse of power. Has Tsai Ing-wen never heard of the wrongful death and public grievances?

Yang Zhiliang, the “Director of Health” in front of the stage, criticized and pointed out that when Chen Shizhong was the “command center commander”, the restrictions on the entry of minor children born in the land and the reluctance to purchase BNT vaccines were completely “political epidemic prevention and political considerations”. “.