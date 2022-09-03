Xbox Game Pass

Soon after the Game Pass Friends and Home Edition was revealed, Microsoft came out to confirm the news. Earlier it announced that this new subscription option has been officially launched in Ireland and Colombia. Taking Ireland as an example, its monthly fee is 22 euros. After subscribing, the main account can share Xbox Game Pass with up to four friends/family Ultimate benefit. For comparison, the monthly fee for a single subscription to Game Pass Ultimate is 13 euros, and if you switch to the new plan, participating members will pay as little as 4.4 euros.

If you’re already using an Xbox subscription but want to switch to the new Friends and Family plan, Microsoft also offers a transition plan for the equivalent of the remaining membership period. A 30-day Game Pass Ultimate membership can be converted into an 18-day Friends and Family membership, a console/PC Game Pass membership, Xbox Gold membership can trade 30 days for 12 days, and EA Play subscribers can only trade 30 days to 6 sky. According to Microsoft, the biggest limitation of Game Pass Friends and Family Edition may be that the main account must share membership with people who live in the same country, which is quite cost-effective in general.

“Currently we will try to promote new plans in Ireland and Colombia, and may announce more countries and regions next month.” Microsoft wrote in the official FAQ.