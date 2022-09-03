Home Health three reasons why you should do it – INRAN
Health

three reasons why you should do it – INRAN

by admin
The benefits of the foot bath are numerous: let’s find out together why we should regularly immerse our feet in hot water.

The benefits of a foot bath (Canva)

Metaphorically and otherwise, the feet are real supporting columns. Not surprisingly, a particularly hectic day risks putting a strain on their well-being. Swelling, pain, dryness are just some of the ailments that can affect them. How to relieve the discomfort? Dipping i feet nell’water hot: we list what discomforts this simple habit can cure and all the reasons why we should introduce it into our routine.

Why dip your feet in hot water?

The foot bath is a very ancient technique which consists in immersing the feet, up to the ankles, in a basin filled with hot water.

Feet in hot water
Feet in hot water (Canva)

The liquid can be enriched with additional ingredients such as salt, baking soda, essential oils, and so on.

Depending on the specific problem that you intend to cure naturally with this hydrotherapy treatment, in fact, the addition of certain substances will implement the benefits of the foot bath.

Why should we also introduce this habit into our routine? Here are all the reasons.

Relieves pain and muscle tension

The high temperature of the water causes the muscles to relax and the blood vessels to dilate, favoring theiroxygenation.

As a result, muscle pain is reduced: the improvement in blood circulation, in fact, causes the chemicals accumulated in the tissues and responsible for the state of muscle tension to be swept away.

Promotes blood circulation

How many times, after returning home from a busy day, have you taken off your shoes and noticed that your feet looked extremely swollen?

This is a fairly common phenomenon caused by impaired peripheral blood circulation.

An additional reason why we should soak our feet in hot water is that this simple habit restores proper blood circulationreducing swelling and heaviness in the legs.

It reduces stress

Dipping your feet in hot water is a daily pampering that allows us to reduce stress.

Carving out a small moment to dedicate to yourself and your well-being, in fact, allows us to relieve the tension accumulated during the day, recovering serenity and inner peace.

This practice also reduces stress for a number of physiological reasons: the distension of the blood vessels and the relaxation of the body caused by the foot bath, in fact, also have an impact on our emotional well-being.

