Microsoft launched the "Xbox Series S Value Group" discount plan, which is open for pre-order from now on, and you can get one of four selected game masterpieces when you buy it

Microsoft launched the "Xbox Series S Value Group" discount plan

Microsoft Taiwan has announced the launch of the “Xbox Series S Value Pack” program. Players can purchase the Xbox Series S Value Pack at the official Microsoft Xbox Taiwan distributor from September 9 to 18 this year to get four selected games. Choose a group of free game serial numbers. This program is now open to players to pre-order.

The lightest and best value option for next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series S is designed to easily fit into gamers’ homes and lifestyles. The Xbox Series S Value Pack includes a set of Xbox Series S and a wireless controller, and comes with a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game subscription service for fans who want to play hundreds of high-quality games anytime, anywhere. The console is also equipped with a variety of streaming audio and video services, supporting functions such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, bringing consumers the ultimate audio-visual feast. It is the most affordable choice for home entertainment.

This Xbox Series S Premium Package offers four selected games as a gift. Players can choose and get a set of digital serial numbers of one of the following games for free during the purchase period:

  • 《NBA 2K23》Suggested price NT$2,090
  • Forza Motorsport: Horizon 5(Forza Horizon 5) suggested price of NT$1,690
  • Halo: Infinity(Halo Infinite) suggested price of NT$1,690
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator(Microsoft Flight Simulator) MSRP NT$1,690
