On September 1, a series of press conferences on the theme of “This Decade of China” was held in Beijing.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has inspected Beijing 10 times and delivered important speeches on the work of Beijing 18 times. This kind of capital, how to build a capital” is a major issue of the times.

Bearing in mind the entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping, fully, accurately and comprehensively implementing the new development concept and integrating into the new development pattern, Beijing has achieved a profound transformation: from Beijing development to capital development, from single city development to Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development, from gathering resources for growth to dispersing Non-capital functions seek development, and shift from urban management to mega-city governance.

Chen Jining, deputy secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and mayor, introduced that in the past decade, with the reduction of the total population, urban and rural construction land and building scale, the city’s GDP has increased from 1.9 trillion yuan in 2012 to 2021. 4.03 trillion yuan; in 2021, the per capita GDP will reach 184,000 yuan, ranking first in the country.

“Beijing Experience”: A batch of reform achievements are replicated and promoted nationwide

With the courage of a strong man to break his wrist, Beijing unswervingly relieved the non-capital functions, and became the first mega city in the country to reduce the amount of development.

Working hand in hand with Hebei, we successfully held a Winter Olympics event that went down in history, and created the Beijing Winter Olympics spirit of “taking the big picture in mind, being confident and open, facing difficulties, pursuing excellence, and creating the future together”. Beijing has become the world‘s first and only “Double Olympic City”. We will always support the construction of Xiongan New Area in our own way, vigorously promote the high-quality development of the city’s sub-center, and work together with “one core and two wings”.

Intensify efforts to optimize the business environment, and iteratively upgrade reform measures for five consecutive years. The cumulative reduction of items exceeds 60%, the time limit is reduced by 71%, the materials are reduced by 74%, certificates are reduced by 320, and intermediary service items are reduced by 300. 98% of the city-level The whole process of government service matters is handled online. A batch of “Beijing experience” such as comprehensive window, business start-up, obtaining convenience, real estate registration, etc. has been replicated and promoted nationwide.

Beijing promotes the construction of a comprehensive demonstration zone for the expansion and opening of the national service industry and a pilot free trade zone with a global perspective. The three characteristics of technological innovation, service industry opening, and digital economy are more prominent. It is the first in the country to form the “Double 80” service economic development pattern, that is, the service industry accounts for more than 80% of GDP and the modern service industry accounts for nearly 80% of the service industry. The Beijing Stock Exchange was successfully opened, and the China International Fair for Trade in Services, the Zhongguancun Forum and the Financial Street Forum have become important platforms for the country’s opening up and development.

“Beijing Miracle”: Atmospheric Control Achievement Gains Global Attention

Beijing unswervingly adheres to the road of ecological priority and green development, and strives to fight the tough battle of pollution prevention and control, and the air quality has been greatly improved. The average annual concentration of PM2.5 in 2021 will be 33 micrograms per cubic meter, down 63.1% from 2013.

Beijing has carried out in-depth water environmental management, and the cross-sections inferior to the V-level in the national examination have been completely eliminated, and the five major rivers such as the Yongding River have all been connected. The groundwater level in the plain area has been rising for six consecutive years, forming a batch of green waterfront landscapes. Coordinated the management of landscapes, forests, fields, lakes, grasses and sands, and successively implemented two rounds of afforestation and greening projects of one million mu, and the urban forest coverage rate increased from 38.6% to 44.6%.

According to reports, Beijing’s environmental governance in the past ten years can be summed up as three unprecedented things: first, the determination of governance is unprecedented; second, the intensity of governance is unprecedented; third, the effectiveness of governance is unprecedented. Today’s Jinghua land is intertwined with blue and green, the mountains and rivers are interdependent, fresh and beautiful, and green has become the bright background color of the capital.

“Beijing Exploration”: “Acceptable Action” Affects Governance Reform in Megacities

Beijing has worked hard on “fine governance, co-governance, and rule of law” to ensure and improve people’s livelihood, promote the transformation of urban management to urban governance and services, and the quality of urban life has undergone gratifying changes. A large number of people are anxious and anxious, and “Beijing Exploration” has formed a “capital model” for mega-city governance guided by “accepting and handling complaints”.

Strictly implement the requirement that “the old city cannot be demolished again”, protect the historical and cultural heritage of the city, and promote the overall protection of the old city with the application of the central axis; Garbage classification and property management are two key things, and the living environment of the masses has been steadily improved.

Actively respond to and solve the concerns of the people, the coverage rate of inclusive kindergartens exceeds 88%, the full coverage of community health service institutions, the construction and improvement of more than 6,000 convenient commercial outlets, the establishment of 1,098 old-age meal assistance points, and the construction of 84.7% of affordable housing. 10,000 sets, and the total operating mileage of rail transit has increased from 442 kilometers to 783 kilometers. The per capita disposable income of residents increased steadily, from 36,800 yuan to 75,000 yuan.

“Beijing Advantage”: Gathering mighty forces for building a powerful country in science and technology

With the mission of serving the country’s scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement, Beijing has cultivated a number of scientific and technological forces, and a number of world-class major original achievements have emerged. The number of state-level high-tech enterprises, unicorn enterprises and specialized new enterprises ranks first among all cities in the country.

Relying on the “Beijing advantage” of talent and technology, Beijing is accelerating the construction of a technology innovation center with global influence. It has always regarded the strengthening of the national strategic scientific and technological strength as an important political responsibility, and has achieved positive results with strong support, high-intensity investment, and all-round guarantees. Three national laboratories have entered the stage of operation and construction.

At the same time, Beijing has broken the barriers of talent training and provided more space for the development of various talents; it has broken the shackles of scientific research organization and management, and established systems such as unveiling the list to better promote scientific and technological innovation; breaking through the bottleneck of innovation incentives, introduced Regulations ensure that innovators can legally obtain the benefits of achievement transformation from a legal perspective.

The implementation of a series of innovation policies has greatly released Beijing’s talent advantages and promoted scientific and technological innovation to achieve historic achievements: the city’s R&D investment has increased from 106.3 billion yuan to 232.6 billion yuan; the number of invention patents owned by 10,000 people has increased from 33.6 to 185 ; The turnover of technology contracts has increased from 245.8 billion yuan to more than 700 billion yuan; the number of national high-tech enterprises has increased from 3,300 to 27,600; the total income of enterprises in the Zhongguancun Demonstration Zone has increased from 2.45 trillion yuan to 8.44 trillion yuan; The added value of high-tech industries increased from 113.9 billion yuan to 1,086.69 billion yuan.

Chen Jining said that Beijing will unswervingly follow the direction of General Secretary Xi Jinping, strive to promote the development of the capital in the new era, strive to be at the forefront of the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and meet the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with practical actions. Victory held.

