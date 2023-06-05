Migraine, the map of smells that trigger attacks – Headache

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 05 – A map of the odors that trigger migraines has been drawn up: a study published in the journal Scientific Reports and coordinated by Eiji Kitamura of Kitasato University in Sagamihara, Japan, classified the odors associated with migraine into six groups and noted that those emanating from cleaning products can significantly increase attacks in chronic migraine patients.



Migraine is a common neurological disorder characterized by a severe headache, typically on one side of the head, but also by other symptoms. Certain factors, including stress, fasting, weather conditions, sleep disturbances, hormones in women, light, sound and smells are known to increase migraine attacks. Increased sensitivity to odors is considered a specific symptom of migraine, frequently observed in 95% of migraine patients.



There is evidence that certain types of odors are particularly associated with migraine attacks.



Mechanically, the odor signal is received by the brain via the olfactory bulb and several studies have shown that odors trigger migraines by activating different brain regions.



In the current work, conducted on a total of 101 patients, the scientists classified the odors associated with migraine and determined their correlation with the patient’s clinical characteristics. Participants were given a questionnaire including 35 types of odors selected on the basis of previous evidence. The questionnaire was used to determine which types of odors triggered the migraine attack and how well the participants protected themselves from the odors.



The sample looked like this: about 16% had chronic migraine and 84% episodic. Among participants with chronic migraine, 75% had a concomitant medication-overuse headache.



Well, it emerged that in 78% of the participants there is an association between odor and a migraine attack. More than 50% of the participants reported the smell of perfume as the trigger for the attack. Followed by the smells of tobacco, softener, body odors (for example sweat), garbage, hairdressing products. The smell of flowers and petrol were also more commonly associated with migraine attacks.



Regarding odor preventative measures, approximately 42% of participants reported wearing a mask, 23% an air purifier, and 22% a deodorant spray. Additionally, approximately 17% of participants reported moving away from the odor location and 5% reported covering their nose with a handkerchief to escape the odors. And again, the smell of tobacco or soap bothers young patients more; to women the smell of the body or of the garbage. Chronic migraine patients showed greater susceptibility to fabric softener, sweat, socks, coffee, animal odors than those with episodic migraine.



The study therefore identifies six groups of odorants that can trigger a migraine attack in patients with chronic or episodic migraine, bad smells (garbage, etc), those of detergents, those of flowers, perfumes and the like, cleaning products, odors of the kitchen. (HANDLE).

