Question and answer at a distance between the Prime Minister, who this morning had said that he considered the decision of the health authorities to disembark all migrants present on NGO ships this morning, and the president of the Italian doctors who thus stigmatized the sentence of the premier: “The decisions that health professionals have taken should be respected because the assessment of the state of health is different from political choices in terms of migrants”.

“I read surreal headlines in the newspapers this morning, far from reality. For example, the decision of the health authority to disembark all migrants on NGO ships, declaring them fragile on the basis of possible risks of psychological problems, did not depend on the government. Choice, that of the health authority, which we found bizarre ”, so today the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the assembly with the parliamentary groups of FdI.

A phrase that doctors did not like: “Medicine is different from politics. We must respect the work of doctors, who acted in science and conscience “, the president of Fnomceo told Ansa Filippo Anelli.

“When an evaluation is made by the doctors – said the president of Fnomceo – it is clear that the criteria of medicine are met and medicine cannot be considered a political question. If the colleagues intervened, they assessed the level of fragility of the people according to the rules of the medical profession, and each professional is autonomous, free and must not be subjected to constraints or conditioning “.

If politics “wants to intervene – concluded Anelli – it must do so through its instruments, that is the laws and decrees and to President Meloni I answer by saying that the decisions that the health professionals have taken are respected because the assessment of the state of health is different from political choices regarding migrants “.

