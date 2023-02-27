Interviewed by ‘Pressing’ on Italia 1′, the AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic this is how he spoke on the day of his return to the field in the 2-0 win against Atalanta: “There is great emotion, it was a year and two months that I hadn’t been able to play football as I wanted, that I wasn’t feeling well. I suffered a lot before, both for what happened with Mino Raiola and for my physical conditions. It wasn’t easy, now being on the pitch is very nice. Today I was a bit nervous, but I have great confidence and great self-confidence. Since I rejoined the team, I’ve been sure I can still make a difference and be able to pass on my confidence to others. It wasn’t a happy moment when I came back, but in the last three-four games we’ve been playing very well. But we must continue and not be satisfied because a defeat is enough to call everything into question. In the meantime, however, today we are enjoying it”.

Naples?

“They are doing very well, they have a great coach who has never won the Scudetto but can do it this year. He deserves it, Spalletti has done a lot for Italian football but winning the Scudetto for an Italian is the best. This year it belongs to him and Napoli ”.

Raiola was fundamental for her.

“For me that was everything, I’ve already explained it several times. It was an incredible relationship, he was the person who attacked me but at the same time made me get up, always made me feel hungry. He ‘manipulated’ me well mentally, he was everything to me. Now I’m going through a period of football professionalism without him, it seems a bit strange to me. But this gives me the strength to continue: if he had been here today he would have been proud of me”.

Were you also afraid for a moment of not being able to return to the same way tonight?

“The truth is that up until three weeks ago the sensations weren’t positive, then something happened and I did more in three weeks than in the last eight months. I was always limited because the knee was swollen, but I have experience with the other knee, I know it takes time and patience.”

Can you give us the gift of staying again next season to score the record-breaking goal in the Champions League?

“I’m giving you this gift,” he said in reply to Pellegatti. “If I’m like I am today, I’ll keep playing for a few more years, not just next year.”