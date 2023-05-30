Home » Milan moves: it’s Leao’s week. Budget of 50-70 million, almost done for Kamada too
Milan moves: it’s Leao’s week. Budget of 50-70 million, almost done for Kamada too

Conquered the Champions League, the Milan begins to move on the market. According to the first rumors, the AC Milan club will have a budget of 50-70 million euros available for the upcoming transfer campaign. However, the first two “shots” are just around the corner.

It’s Rafa Leao week. The renewal of the Portuguese striker, already decided, was considered to arrive last Friday. A slight shift in time brought date X to the end of the week: by Friday the most awaited announcement will arrive from Pioli and all the Milan supporters.

Kamada? In Maldini and Massara’s oven, also the first graft for next season. Milan has in fact practically defined the arrival of Daichi Kamada, attacking midfielder born in 1996 who will leave Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer at the end of the season. in fact, the Japanese is ready to undergo medical tests as early as next week, when the seasons of both Milan (last in the league with Verona) and Eintracht (German Cup final against Leipzig) will be over.

