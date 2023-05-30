Home » Terrorism, Isis affiliate arrested in Bergamo. He was preparing an attack
Terrorism, the ISIS foreign minor captured in the Bergamo area

Was ready to take action and was processing the project of a arson attack in the area where he lives. This is what emerged from the investigations that led to the arrest, carried out by the police, of a Italian minor of foreign originresident in the province of Bergamo, under investigation for association with the purpose of terrorism, training, apology and incitement to aggravated crimes. The minor, according to the investigation, a young supporter dell’Isiswas also found in possession of numerous contents attributable to the Islamic stateincluding videos of executions and manuals relating to weapons and the packaging of ordnancewhich he also spread on the net, urging other young Internet users to take action.

The detention was ordered by procura per i minorenni of Brescia and validated by the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court on 29 May. The monitoring of the young man by the policemen of the Digos of Bergamo and of Brescia and the Service for the Contrast to Extremism and External Terrorism of the Central Directorate of the Prevention Police, began following his rapid radicalization process violence and the publication of propaganda videos on social networks jihadist attributable to Isis: the investigative activity, also carried out with the contributions of the Intelligence sector, and of foreign police forcesrevealed the minor’s belonging to a network of young Internet users who support the Daeshpresent in various countries of Europe and America, many of which were arrested in recent weeks.

