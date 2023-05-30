Home » KFOR created a cordon in front of the municipality of Zvečan Info
KFOR created a cordon around the municipal building, RTS reports that the forces are equipped to break up the demonstrations.

Izvor: RTS/screenshot

In the north of Kosovo and Metohija, the night passed peacefully. KFOR forces with equipment to break up demonstrations set up a new cordon a few hundred meters away from the local self-government building in Zvečan.

After the violent incidents on Monday, KFOR soldiers with equipment to break up the demonstrations set up a new cordon a few hundred meters away from the local government building in Zvečan, much deeper in the street leading to the municipality building compared to Monday when they were much closer to it. There are 20 policemen with shields in the cordon. Other approaches to the local government building were also closed.

In the meantime, the gathering of local self-government officials who would go to work in their offices began. Members of the so-called Kosovo police are still in the building.

See what the Serb protest looked like on Monday.


00:47

Protest in Zvečan
Source: tv Most

Source: tv Most

